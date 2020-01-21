Netflix Punishes Newcomer Apple TV + In Latest Release

Netflix today announced its results for the fourth quarter of 2019, which is the first quarter in which Netflix competed directly with Apple TV +. In the cover letter to shareholders, Netflix took a direct hit on the popularity of the Apple TV + series “The Morning Show”.

For the quarter, Netflix reported earnings per share of $ 1.30 and revenue of $ 5.47 billion. While revenues exceeded analysts’ expectations, Netflix did not respond to additions from domestic subscribers, adding 550,000 versus 589,000. Netflix action fell more than 2.5% in after-hours trading office normal.

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings has long pointed out that Netflix is ​​not concerned about competition from Apple TV +, largely because the new streaming services will only accelerate the shift from linear television to streaming . In the letter sent to investors this quarter, Netflix recalls that:

Many media companies and tech giants are launching streaming services, reinforcing the major trend in the transition from linear entertainment to streaming. This is happening all over the world and is still in its infancy, leaving plenty of room for many services to develop as linear television declines. We have a big head start in streaming and we will be working on that base focusing on the same thing that we have been focusing on for the past 22 years – nice members.

The company also points out that in the fourth quarter of 2019, despite the launch of Disney + and Apple TV +, Netflix’s “subscription viewing” increased globally and nationally on an annual basis.

And to further emphasize the point, the letter includes a bizarre screenshot of Google search trends comparing “Jack Ryan” from Amazon, “The Mandalorian” from Disney +, “The Morning Show” from Apple TV + and ” The Witcher “from Netflix.

Of course, Apple hasn’t provided any sort of data on Apple TV + adoption, so Netflix has no real data to compare to – that’s why it chose Google search trend results instead. . Netflix says “The Witcher” is fast becoming its “biggest TV series in season one,” although it has also changed the way it tracks viewers this quarter.

In the future, Netflix will have even more competition from NBC and HBO, but again, the company doesn’t seem too worried. You can read the full version of Netflix revenue here.

