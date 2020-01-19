Netflix may want to work with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Netflix is ​​already showing interest in winning over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for future work.

“Who wouldn’t care?” Asked the chief content officer of the streaming service, Ted Sarandos, about possible partnerships with the couple, who according to The Guardian are now free from restrictions on royal duties.

“Yes, definitely,” said Sarandos of his desire to work with “Suits” TV star Markle and her husband, even after the Megxit scandal.

Netflix’s interest in working with the renegade royals emerged when the couple shamelessly pushed for work even before their impressive announcement to leave the palace.

According to reports, Harry had buttoned director Jon Favreau at the premiere of “Lion King” in London and was caught on camera when he said: “If someone needs an additional voice-over …”

“That’s really why we’re here – it’s the pitch!” His wife joked, reports said.

It was the same event that Harry was caught catching Disney CEO Bob Iger on the red carpet to make sure he knew the Duchess of Sussex was eager for work.

The Times of London then announced that Meghan had signed a voice-over contract with the Walt Disney Company to work on an unknown project.

Instead of paying directly, Disney is said to have made a donation to one of Sussexes’ favorite projects, Elephants Without Borders, a wildlife charity, the newspaper said.

Netflix would offer the Sussexes a platform of 158 million paid subscribers – and bring them together with its successful show “The Crown”, which records the life of Queen Elizabeth, according to MarketWatch.