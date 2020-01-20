Netflix just closed a deal that is great for Studio Ghibli fans

We have good news and bad news for you, Studio Ghibli fans, and it mainly depends on where you live.

The reason? Netflix has acquired the exclusive rights to show Hayao Miyazaki’s epic film library in all regions of the world except North America and Japan. )

For those of us Netflix subscribers who work internationally, that’s 21 new films – from the ridiculously beautiful, Oscar-winning Spirited Away to the sad Grave of the Fireflies.

From February 2020, 21 films from the legendary animation house Studio Ghibli will be exclusive to Netflix.

We are proud to make beloved, influential stories like “Spirited Away”, “Howl’s Moving Castle” and “My Neighbor Totoro” accessible to viewers and fans alike for the first time. pic.twitter.com/955uiYAzA1

– Netflix ANZ (@NetflixANZ) January 20, 2020

“There are several great ways that a film can reach audiences these days,” said Studio Ghibli producer Toshio Suzuki in a statement from The Hollywood Reporter. “We listened to our fans and made the final decision to stream our film catalog. We hope that people around the world will discover the world of Studio Ghibli through this experience.”

Studio Ghibli movies will be available to stream on Netflix’s international services from February 2020