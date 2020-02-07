Netflix has removed 9 films and TV programs due to government requirements. This is why.

Isn’t it bad if your favorite movies and TV shows are removed from Netflix?

When Netflix lost Friends at the start of the year, fans of the show were very disappointed. But hey, that’s the showbiz. Rights to films and TV programs are always bought, sold and expired.

But did you know that at the request of foreign governments, Netflix has removed films and TV programs from its service? Thanks to Netflix’s new efforts to be more transparent, we now know for the first time exactly which content has been removed due to these requirements.

According to the Netflix report ‘Environmental Social Governance 2019’, the company has removed nine titles in its streaming history in accordance with the government’s requirements to remove the government. The removals all took place between 2015 and 2020.

Government cuts are not a new phenomenon for online media platforms. Facebook, Apple, Twitter, YouTube and even Wikipedia often receive and respond to requests from government agencies to remove content from its platforms in those countries. The reasons for such requests often range from local laws prohibiting certain types of content to publishing unauthorized material to correcting censorship.

However, as you can see, many of the companies that receive these removal requests are social media platforms or services where the content was created by users. The content on Netflix, a streaming video service based on a subscription, is all specifically owned or licensed to the company by holders of television rights and Hollywood distributors.

“We offer makers the opportunity to reach audiences around the world,” Netflix says in the report. “Our catalog varies from country to country, also for rights reasons. In some cases, we are also forced to remove specific titles or episodes of titles in specific countries due to government removal requests. “

It is important to note that, although these are usually referred to as ‘requests’ removed by the government, they are really demands, but a term that Netflix deliberately uses in its transparency report.

According to Netflix, the company requires that these requests be valid, written legal requirements from government agencies in order to comply. And Netflix does not always suffice.

The company recently received a removal request from the government demanding that the film The First Temptation of Christ be removed from service in Brazil. Netflix appealed to the Supreme Court of the country and won, keeping the film in service in Brazil.

The transparency report provides the following list of deleted content and which country submitted the removal request:

The bridge: Netflix claims to have met a written requirement of the New Zealand Film and Video Labeling Body in 2015 to remove the film from its service in the country. The Bridge is classified as “offensive” in New Zealand. This is the first time that Netflix meets a government removal requirement.

The Bridge is a documentary about the Golden Gate Bridge and the elation that the number of suicides is increasing. According to Netflix, removal is mandatory because New Zealand has strict laws for reporting suicide in the media.

All-metal jacket: A written demand from the Vietnamese Broadcasting and Electronic Information Authority (ABEI) in 2017 resulted in the removal of the Vietnam war film directed by Stanley Kubrick from the service in the country. The removal request was made in response to the image of the Hao Chi Minh film.

Night of the living dead: The German Youth Protection Commission (KJM) requested the removal of a version of George Romero’s zombie classic. Netflix met the written question in 2017 and removed it from the service.

Cook on high, The legend of 420and Inconsistent: Netflix complied with a written question from the Singapore Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) in 2018, with the three titles removed from the service in Singapore. The films, according to demand, glorify or promote drug use, which is illegal in Singapore.

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: This actually received attention in 2019 when the Saudi Communications and Information Technology Commission requested that the “Saudi Arabia” episode be removed from the service in the country. The episode was very critical of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman following the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Netflix met the removal request.

The last temptation of Christ: The Singapore Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) submitted a written application in 2019 for the removal of this title in the country, which Netflix complied with. The final temptation of Christ is forbidden in Singapore’s legislation, intended to ensure religious harmony. The film had created controversy over his portrayal of Jesus Christ who has a relationship with Mary Magdalene.

The last hangover: The first removal request of 2020 is also from the Singapore Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA). The company complied with the written requirement to remove the Netflix film in Singapore. Again, this film has been removed because content that offends racial or religious groups is illegal in Singapore.

The country with the most government removal requests to Netflix is ​​Singapore, with removal requests for 5 individual titles.

Netflix says they will continue to report disposal requirements in its annual transparency report every year.

