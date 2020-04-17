Netflix handling is too hot Everything you need to know, including casting, host and filming location

Get ready for sun, sea, singles and sex – because that’s exactly what’s on the Netflix’s brand new Too Hot to Handle menu.

The streaming giant has offered a delicious dating show – with one very big twist.

So if you loved Love Is Blind and Back With The Ex, it sounds like a show that keeps you busy while isolating.

Here’s everything we know about your next Netflix creation …

What’s too hot to handle?

Think of the Island of Love, but without the freedom to do great places or elsewhere.

In this show, they get together ten young hot singles from around the world and meet on a paradise island where they can enjoy their dream vacation and get to know each other on another level.

But there is only one small thing – they are not allowed to touch each other!

The purpose of this reconnaissance program is for singletons to form deeper connections with each other without becoming physical.

Initially, the grabs will be paid $ 100,000 to those who can hold their hands away from each other for the longest time. However, if someone slips up, this cash prize will drop, which could mean that the winner (s) could go for a walk with absolutely nothing.

The official summary reads: “10 young hot singles from around the world find themselves in a seaside paradise to guess what is the most exotic and erotic summer for their lives, but it also has a twist. Those commitment phobias who love casual engagement must give up the entire withdrawal for the duration of the withdrawal if they want to win the $ 100,000 grand prize.

No kissing, no strong pampering or no self-assertion. With each slip, the prize money decreases. Can series singles create deeper emotional connections in this luxurious boneless zone? Or is the temptation just too hot to deal with? “

When will it be turned on?

Netflix landed too hot to handle April 17.

The eight-episode series is now available as a full streaming stream – something many viewers rushed to do during that first day.

Who is the narrator of a too hot handler?

American comedian Desiree Burch lends his humor to the new Netflix series.

When handling too hot, he is the driver of our drama and we always have a single liner at our disposal.

The award-winning comedian has had a long career in British and American television and has even starred alongside Seann Walsh in his Netflix series Flinch.

Where is too hot to handle filmed?

The show was made in a private house called Casa Tau in the Punta Mita region of the South American country of Mexico. Punta Mita is a private peninsula located in the northern part of Banderas Bay.

The seriously secluded shelter is surrounded by more than nine miles of Pacific beaches and bays, making it an ideal hideaway for our MEPs. And if you have the money, you can even stay at the Casa Tau retreat.

Who is involved in acting too hot?

There are 10 singles who are on their way to retreat, but who are they?

Below you can see your overly hot performers …

Handling too hot

Francesca

Age: 25

Francesca is from Canada and is a travel influencer who was previously dated with a DJ Diploma.

Harry

Age: 21

Australia’s Harry classifies herself as a giraffe dancing on the ice, but give her a few drinks and she’s a disco queen.

Sharron

Age: 25

New Jersey New York’s Sharron claims he’s one in 10 out of 10 and he was once crowned Mr. Pennsylvania in 2018. He says he’s having trouble settling in, but will it change in retreat?

David

Age: 28

David from London has brains and a mind as he is a former semi-professional rugby player with a first-class engineering degree. Will he be able to connect when he withdraws?

Matthew

Age: 29

Confident Matthew is a deeply thinking person who loves skinny diving, but do any of the girls catch his eye?

Kelz

Age: 27

Kelz is an alpha man who always gets what he wants, but is the Too Hot to Handle award up his grasp?

Rhonda

Age: 27

Atlanta-born Rhonda is tired of the dating landscape and wants something different – that’s definitely what she’s going to take with Too Hot to Handle!

Nicole

Age: 23

Nicole, an Irishman, is not afraid to express her mind and will undoubtedly shudder when retreating. Can she learn a few lessons and find the man of her dreams?

Haley

Age: 20

Florida business student Haley has a tattoo in an “unknown language” that still doesn’t know what it’s saying and is open to boys and girls – but can she find it?

Chloe

Age: 19

Chloe from Essex has no problem attracting the men of her dreams, but keeping them is another matter. One can agree, but can he learn from his mistakes and choose the right man instead of the wrong man?

Is there a trailer?

Yes! And it shows all the drama we can expect from Netflix’s reality program in the coming weeks.

You can see it here.

What to expect?

Netflix’s love is blind

Over the last few months, Netflix has offered some really juicy dating series that we just don’t seem to have enough of.

And if handling too hot is something like that, it is a real treat for the viewers.

Love Is Blind fell under the streaming service on February 13, and the whole world went crazy after the show because the couples met in shops and got engaged, even without seeing each other as flesh.

Also, With Back With The Ex, everyone wondered if the couples were still together after the show reunited.

Although we love such a good dating series as the Island of Love, which takes us all the steps quite slowly, we can’t help a strange concept that works that way.

These dating series show us the attractiveness of dating with difference. From 90-day engagements to love after locking, the weirder, the better!

Read our article Too Hot to Handle, which states that the new series is “drinkable, toe curly and completely addictive”.

Too hot handling is now available for streaming on Netflix. If you want to watch more, check out our TV schedule.