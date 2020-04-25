Netflix ‘Half of It’ Starring Leah Lewis Releases New Clip and Watch Party Details – Nerd and Beyond

Netflix’s latest romantic comedy / drama The Half of It will be released worldwide on May 1, and Netflix has released a new clip of the film!

Director Alice Wu distributed a short clip featuring Leah Lewis and Daniel Diemer and announced that there would be a live spectacle for the film on Twitter. The live tweet session will feature Wu, the cast, and organizations related to film themes such as GLAAD, CAPE USA, and Gold House. The virtual party will take place on May 1 at 5 pm. PT / 8 PM ET and fans can participate using the hashtag #TheHalfofIt and #GoldOpen.

A synopsis of the film released by Netflix states:

A shy and straight student, Ellie Chu felt isolated and unfriendly in her remote town, Squahamish, where she made some homework paper with much-needed cash for her classmates. Ellie reluctantly agreed to help lovelorn school athlete Paul Munsky write a love letter to Aster Flores, the girl they both secretly loved. When the three of them embarked on an unexpected journey of discovery, they formed a complicated friendship triangle when they began to make peace with their own unexpected feelings about love and find relationships in the most impossible places.

The film stars Leah Lewis, Alexxis Lemire, Daniel Diemer, Becky Ann Baker, Catherine Curtin, Wolfgang Novogratz, Enrique Murciano, and Collin Chou. See the complete trailer for the film below!

