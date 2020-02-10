Netflix had a disappointing night at the Oscars

Hello and welcome to The Monitor, WIRED’s news overview about pop culture. How’s your day after the Oscars doing? No matter how good you feel, you probably don’t feel better than director Bong Joon Ho, whose film Parasite won three Oscars last night, including Best Picture – the first film in a foreign language to win the prize in the 92-year history of the Academy. Do you think this is the only big news coming from the Oscars? Oh, just wait.

Netflix lost a lot of oscars

The story of Hollywood has long been focused on how disruptive streaming services could be the status quo. Can Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and their peers bring indie films to life? Can they produce horny hits? Can they win prestigious prizes? So far the answer to all those questions has been ‘yes’. But at the Academy Awards last night, after a few years of fairly steady upward jobs, Netflix raised $ 50 million for the latest from Parasite director Bong Joon Ho (criminal overlooked) film Okja, snag . After being nominated for a monumental 24 prizes, an increase of 15 noms last year, the streaming service was only linked to two winners last night: the victory of Laura Dern’s best female supporting role for the wedding story and the best documentary American factory. (Last year the streaming giant alone won three small goldmen for Roma.) Hey, sometimes it’s just not your year. But watching Netflix’s The Irishman – directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci – was quite a surprise.

Birds of prey are number one at the counter

Despite all the Hollywood fuss about the Oscars, this weekend was quite slow for cinema visitors. The weekend only had one new broad release, and it came on top. Birds of prey and the fantabulous emancipation of Harley Quinn, the DC movie with Margot Robbie as her Suicide Squad anti-hero Harley Quinn, raised $ 33.3 million at the checkout. That figure is about $ 20 million below expectations, but it is possible that the solid reviews and some word of mouth can help get some grip.

Cats lead the Razzies nominations

Meanwhile, amidst all the surprises of Oscar wins, here’s a little less shocking news: Cats is leading this year’s Razzie nominations. The feline film has won five prizes, including Worst Picture. Also nominated: Sylvester Stallone (Rambo: Last Blood), John Travolta (The Fanatic and Trading Paint) and Tyler Perry (A Madea Family Funeral). View the full list of nominees here.

