Netflix finally offers the option to disable autoplay previews

Netflix knows that you hate those examples of autoplays.

The streaming giant finally did something about it on Thursday morning, and acknowledged that the often-despised “function” where a preview – with sound rays – would start playing the moment you move your mouse over a show is not always welcome. But Netflix did more than just admit reality – it also officially offered a way to disable the feature.

“Some people find [autoplay while browsing] useful,” Netflix wrote in response to a complaint from an alleged customer. “Others not so much.”

“We have heard the feedback loud and clear – members can now determine if they see autoplay examples on Netflix,” the company continues.

To disable autoplay previews, first log in to your Netflix account via the browser. Then choose ‘Manage profiles’, select your profile and clear the ‘Examples of automatic playback when browsing on all devices’ check box.

Unfortunately, Netflix warns that even after doing this you are not done with autoplay previews.

ALSO SEE: Netflix pays to advertise on your Roku remote and you don’t even know it

“A delay may occur before the setting takes effect,” explains a Netflix help page. “You can force an update by switching to a different profile and then switching back to reload your profile with the updated setting.”

Or, if you want to wait and have a few minutes to kill, you can take a moment to turn off the automatic episode of Netflix for the next episode. Your mind will thank you.

. [TagsToTranslate] tech