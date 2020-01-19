A look at some of the most important business events and economic indicators that appear this week:

STREAMING WARS

Netflix will present its fourth quarter results on Tuesday.

Financial analysts predict that the video streaming pioneer will report that his earnings and revenues have increased in the last quarter of 2019. Investors will listen to an update on Netflix subscribers while facing a wave of competition from Disney, Apple and other new ones streaming services.

EYES AT HOUSING

Economists are projecting that sales of previously inhabited American homes increased in December from a month earlier.

The National Association of Realtors is expected to report Wednesday that sales have accelerated to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.43 million last month. That would mean a revival after sales slowed down in November, tempered by rising prices and a shortage of houses on the market.

Existing home sales, in millions, seasonally adjusted annual rate:

July 5.42

August 5.50

5.36 September

October 5.44

Nov. 5.35

Dec. (estimated) 5.43

Source: FactSet

MIXED RESULTS?

Wall Street expects the latest quarterly report from Southwest Airlines to produce mixed results.

Analysts predict that the company’s revenues have fallen in the last three months of 2019 compared to a year earlier, even as sales increased. The strong demand for travel and the rising ticket prices have contributed to generating income for Southwest, but the profit of the company has to do with costs associated with the grounding of its Boeing 737 Max jets.

The corresponding press