Netflix dumps its autoplay trailers is a wake-up call for tech

Last night I had an extraordinary experience that I never thought I would have again: I flipped through Netflix on my Apple TV without fear.

That’s because the streaming giant has finally done what he should have done years ago. It has given us an option to prevent those damned trailers from playing automatically, with sound, at every show and movie in every version of the interface. (The function must be opt-in instead of opt-out, but perhaps all the positive pressure that Netflix has received for this minimal change will lead to a larger one.)

Under the automatic trailer regime, which was introduced in 2017, I would browse as quickly as possible through a minimum number of categories, such as ‘trending’ or ‘popular’. I would rarely even get ‘my list’. If I jumped from one item to the next within a second, I would not get a noisy, unwanted trailer in my face. If I had to get up from the bank before making a decision, I would select a random show and click on “episodes” just to stop the trailers. Or I would leave Netflix completely, which the company certainly does not want.

Without the trailers, here’s what I did instead. I flipped at ease. I read show descriptions. I delved into categories that I was too exhausted to find earlier. (British TV comedies? Yes please!) In short, I spent more time on Netflix, watched more things, bookmarked more things, and felt less anxious. In which world is that not better for the Netflix company?

“We heard the feedback loud and clear,” the company said in a tweet. If so, why did it not hear the feedback loud and clear three years ago? Or at least two years ago, when an Adblock-based trailer viewing solution became popular and director Rian Johnson adapted the company to autoplaying trailers?

Current favorite console game: navigate through Netflix without activating cue points

– Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) March 16, 2018

Of course there is now more competition in the streaming space, with the arrival of Disney + and Apple TV + and the recent aggressive price reduction from Hulu, which is in contrast to the aggressive price increase from Netflix. So Netflix has a good reason to pay more attention to what users want now. (In particular, none of those rival services – or Amazon Prime – has ever adopted autoplay trailers.)

But that still means that there were two years in which the company did not pay attention to users. No company would ever want to be in that position, especially someone with such a smart and vocal user base as that of big tech.

Netflix does not comment on its internal product process. But it would hardly be the first Silicon Valley company to convince itself that a new, cool-looking function of technicians is something the users should want. It is a fact-free approach that is at odds with what cooler headlines companies have been telling for years: just because you can’t do that, you shouldn’t do that either.

Sometimes the CEO drives the change; sometimes it is that dangerous drug that is known as group thinking. But in all cases, technology companies would do well to follow both William Faulkner and Stephen King’s advice to creative types: Kill your darlings.

Social media companies are often the worst offenders in this regard. Twitter’s Jack Dorsey is the poster child for making endless, nervous changes (maybe a redesign! Maybe removing likes!), While more and more dissatisfied users give loud and clear feedback (ban abuse and banish the Nazis, please and thanks). We wanted Facebook to check political ads as it regularly does, so of course Mark Zuckerberg … changed the logo to uppercase.

The Bowie incident

What beautiful colors. What a terrible user interface.

Streaming companies are hardly immune to this privileged cluelessness. Apart from Netflix’s autoplay dystopia, one of the stupidest decisions of the past decade was the redesign of the Hulu user interface, which also arrived in 2017. every show, how confusing it is to navigate (the thing you want to select is underlined from … above?), and how it sacrificed information and readability for beautiful colors.

But if you want to see what they were smoking in Hulu at the time, it’s all in this unintentionally hilarious Verge story. The redesign was “developed under the code name Bowie.” Designers were encouraged to “give the status quo with the middle finger”. That absurd underline on top was probably a reference to Ziggy Stardust makeup. “The gradient splash that changes color as you browse through the content” is “inspired by the art of James Turrell.” Yes, I had to visit him too.

In Hulu’s own beta testing, users have amazingly not gone wild for the tribute to Turrell. “Our viewers needed a little more help to understand the user interface than we thought they would,” the lead designer told Verge. “We have found that users have a bit of trouble finding everything.” But instead of seeing this as a bright blinking warning sign, Hulu has turned off the “Bowie” update anyway with minimal adjustments. I am not the only user who has spent less time browsing this way.

Kill the algorithm

As for Netflix, it’s hardly out of the doghouse. The streaming giant still automatically minimizes the credits at the end of a movie or show, too eager to jam something else into your eyeballs. Not only is this shocking – give us a moment to process our emotions, spirits – but many viewers (including the maker of Bojack Horseman) think it is disrespectful to the makers who have spent years of their lives on this piece of entertainment.

Years before Netflix installed autoplay trailers, Netflix also left its star-based user rating system based on its content. Instead, you now see a “match percentage” – the algorithm’s judgment as to whether you will like a show or movie, given what you have viewed before. It doesn’t matter if you looked at it ironically or not, or if your friend had taken the remote control that night.

Apple, on the other hand, offers Rotten Tomatoes scores alongside its films. Amazon Prime has user ratings, the number of ratings the score is based on, and the IMDb score for each movie and TV show. As the amount of content increases, so does our desire to find out what the good things are – according to people, not algorithms.

Hopefully this kind of competition will continue to force Netflix to do the right thing for its human users. Regarding the rest of technology and media, we hope that the debacle of the trailer with autoplay will be a warning story for years to come. If senior management has fallen in love with a darling, a change inspired by something unclear that conflicts with the actual user experience on the ground, it’s a good idea to kill it.

