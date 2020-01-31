Netflix drops first promotional trailer for new reality series ‘Love Is Blind’

What is the best way to meet the love of your life? According to the new Netflix reality series Love Is Blind it is impossible to meet them!

Netflix is ​​about to put the ‘love is blind’ theory to the test in its very first serialized dating show. The show will be released in three episodes of episodes over a three-week period starting on February 13, and will also be hosted by the Nick and Vanessa Lachey couple.

Love Is Blind revolves around a group of participants who will meet their potential lovers, get to date, get to know each other and maybe even get engaged – all while being placed in individual individual pods where they have no way of knowing their potential soulmate looks like.

In the Netflix trailer, dropped on Thursday, January 30, Nick Lachey states in the promo: “Here you choose someone to get married without ever seeing them.”

“When you are ready to find the love of your life, the pods are now open,” Vanessa adds.

After the couples’ first emotional face-to-face meeting, Love Is Blind then follows the participant’s life outside the pod – meeting each other’s family, learning about their daily lives, and for some couples, preparing for their wedding day.

“It can be a remarkable love story,” says a participant in the trailer.

Love Is Blind – not to be confused with Lifetime’s series Married at First Sight, in which the couples also agree to get married at their first meeting – premieres on February 13 with five episodes. Four episodes will be released the following week, and a two-hour final will close the daring experiment on 27 February.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s2eBAFt3L_0 [/ embed]