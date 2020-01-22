Netflix confirms witcher anime film titled The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf

There was a report earlier today that suggested that Netflix was working on an anime movie that would be about the Witcher franchise.

After a few hours on the internet speculating about the truth, Netflix went to Twitter to confirm that the film was real and that they had been working on it for over a year. The film is titled The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf and leads us back to a new threat to the continent.

If you’re a fan of the live action witcher series, you’ll be happy to hear that the anime film is hosted by the same people – showrunner Lauren Hissrich and writer Beau DeMayo. And to make it even better, Studio Mir will be involved. and if you don’t know who they are, it is the dear people who brought the legend of Korra to life!

Check out the official announcement of Witcher’s animated film – The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf below:

The rumors are true, a new witcher story is in the works! The anime film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf takes us back to a new threat to the continent. With the kind support of the Witcher team @LHissrich and @BeauDeMayo and Studio Mir, the studio behind Legend of Korra.

In related Witcher news, the official Twitter account for the Netflix Witcher show announced after a monthly request that the full soundtrack album will be released on the streaming service next week! Yes, if you crave some witcher size, the wait is almost over. You can find the full details of the post here!

