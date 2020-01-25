Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and Senator Mitt Romney Honor Clayton Christensen

SALT LAKE CITY – Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, Senator Mitt Romney and others paid tribute to the pioneer of disruptive innovation theory in tributes Friday and Saturday after the death of Professor Clayton Christensen was announced from Harvard Business School.

“Clay has had a huge influence on me as CEO,” Hastings said in an email to Deseret News. “I owe much of our success to his writing.”

Christensen introduced disruptive innovation in “The Dilemma of the Innovator,” a book he published in 1997, the year Hastings launched Netflix. A former business executive once described how Hastings used the book and theory during an executive retreat.

The rise of Netflix in the video rental industry was a classic example of Christensen’s theory. He said a disruptive innovation is one that starts out as a cheaper alternative with lesser functionality that goes unnoticed or looked down upon in its industry. The alternative is developing and improving before the incumbents respond.

In 10 years, Netflix has decimated Blockbuster. Triumphant, Hastings stayed true to Christensen’s lessons.

“Reed brought 25 or 30 of us together and we discussed the book,” the former Netflix vice president at CNBC told CNBC in 2018 about the retirement. “We have studied AOL and Blockbuster as warning tales. We knew we had to disturb, including disturbing ourselves, or someone else would. “

The retreat took place around 2009, said Rothstein.

Netflix switched to video streaming in 2010.

Christensen’s ideas began to get to the heart of the matter after Intel CEO Andy Grove used an innovative interrupt to create the cheaper Celeron computer chip. Grove first harassed Christensen to tell him how Intel could avoid a disruptive death.

“If I had been pressured to tell Andy Grove what he should think about microprocessor activity, I would have been killed,” said Christensen. “But instead of telling her what to think, I taught her to think.”

Romney’s tribute was more personal. Romney and Christensen were together at Harvard in the 1970s and attended the same congregation in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“Ann and I are deeply saddened by the loss of our dear friend, Clay Christensen, and offer our condolences to Christine and their children,” Romney said in a statement to Deseret News. “Known as the father of” disruptive innovation, “Clay’s theories and writings have influenced generations of entrepreneurs and businesses. In addition to a successful career in business and academia, he has been a wonderfully kind person and leader in our church community for over 40 years. His contributions to the church and to the field of business management will leave a deep and lasting legacy. “

The dean of Harvard Business School also issued a statement. Christensen did not teach this year, but other teachers teach several sections of the disruptive strategy course he developed.

“We were heartbroken to learn of the death of Clayton Christensen today,” said Harvard Dean Nitin Nohria in an email to Deseret News. “His loss will be felt deeply in our community. Clayton’s brilliance and kindness were also evident to everyone he met, and his legacy will be lasting. Through his research and teaching, he has fundamentally shaped business practice and influenced generations of students and academics. “

Other tributes have taken many forms, from Twitter to other online platforms.

Business Insider published an article titled “22 years after its publication,” The Innovator’s Dilemma “is still the best disturbance book ever written. Here are 5 key points to remember when you first read. “

Christensen co-founder at Clayton Christensen Institute for Disruptive Innovation, Michael Horn, wrote a tribute to the Harvard Business Review.

“In the hundreds of times I have seen Clay speak, even after his first stroke hampered his speech, he would have swept the audience with the eloquence of his thoughts and ideas,” Horn wrote. “It is these words and patterns of thought, but also his basic humanity, compassion and humility that I will miss so much.”

The Harvard Business Review also published “The Essential Clayton Christensen Articles” with an introduction to their 2016 book, “The Clayton M. Christensen Reader”.

“Christensen’s work on disturbances is nuanced and often misunderstood,” he said. “Not all extremely innovative technologies are” disruptive “(although you may not know how journalists and tech enthusiasts talk). Not all start-ups will beat the incumbent. Not all large companies will be disrupted. Reading the original articles from Christensen’s Harvard Business Review on the disturbances provides a more accurate picture of his theory and how businesses can prepare for and overcome the threat he describes. “

Colleagues and students also wrote tributes.

“The disruptive innovation theory has been incredibly enlightening and useful to me – Jobs To Be Done’s theory has just shaken my world,” wrote Jay Gerhart in an article on Medium.com titled “Thank you, Professor Christensen” .

Others have used Twitter:

It is with a very heavy heart and immense gratitude that I share the death of My Teacher, My Mentor and My Dear Ami Clay. I am honored and humbled for the time he has shared with me. Thank you my friend. Speed ​​of God.

Before going on stage, Clay always prayed that the audience would feel the love of God through his words. After reading so many stories today, I know these prayers have been answered. I will forever miss my friend and mentor.

People will say that Clay's best book was the most famous – but it wasn't. It was "How Will You Measure Your Life" – a riff on his closing conference every semester at HBS. It's much more important.

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our friend and founder, Clayton Christensen. We are better people to know it. We are honored to continue his important work, using disruptive innovation to make the world a better place. Until we meet again, dear friend.

Here’s Christensen’s latest tweet: