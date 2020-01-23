Netflix announces that you are coming season 3

If you’ve already watched Season 2 of yours, you may have noticed that the story of the character of Penn Badgley does not end as long and happily with his new girlfriend as he had hoped. Fortunately for you, Netflix announced on Tuesday January 14 that you will be back for a third season!

“See you soon, neighbor. YOU S3 is coming, “the official Twitter account of the show wrote.

You is based on books YOU and Hidden Bodies by author Caroline Kepnes and follows a romantic, stalker and murderer Joe Goldberg as he finds out how far he goes for love.

The series originally premiered on Lifetime, but debuted its second season on Netflix on December 26. The renewal of the show may not come as a surprise to some considering the following that it has attracted, as well as the second season, leaving many questions unanswered.

Season 3 of You contains 10 new episodes from executive producers Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti, with Badgley and season 2 costar Victoria Pedretti about to re-take their respective roles as Joe and Love. Kepnes is currently writing the third book, it is not yet known how much the show will follow her book, specifically considering the changes that the television adaptation has already made to the story.

Before the show’s third season news was announced, the show’s co-executive producer Gamble told The Hollywood Reporter that she “would certainly be able to follow Joe for a few more seasons”, and let Badgely hint through to another season .

With the next season confirmed, many fans wonder what role Love will play in Joe’s life. A rumor is about the character of Pedretti that becomes the enemy of Joe. The actor recently told TVLine, who could back up the theory and said: “Even Joe says quite unequivocally that they are not soul mates … He is afraid of her at the end. In short, it was set up for season 3 in a way that they would be each other’s arch enemy. “

Your season 3 will premiere in 2021.

See you soon, neighbor. YOU S3 is coming. pic.twitter.com/rCJx7K9v0P

– YOU (@YouNetflix) January 14, 2020