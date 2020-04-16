Netflix adds Hd/HDR assistance on Xiaomi, Sony, Oppo phones

Netflix is a person of the most well-liked streaming expert services in the entire world, but it can be a very little picky with what hardware it can run on. This 7 days, Netflix has included Hd and HDR10 aid to a handful of products from Oppo, Sony, and Xiaomi.

Spotted by Android Police, an update to a person of Netflix’s aid web pages reveals the most current crop of Android smartphones that can operate the services with High definition top quality and, in the case of a number of, HDR10 far too. The list below represents the latest additions with generally some products from Sony and Xiaomi. Notably, much too, is that in addition to Hd, some of Xiaomi’s gadgets can now observe HDR10 content on Netflix.

Oppo’s Reno3 and Reno3 Pro can also now check out Netflix in High definition, but only on specified variants. The Oppo Find X2 was also included to this listing not long ago.

The whole checklist of additions consists of:

Oppo Reno3 (CPH2043)

Oppo Reno3 Pro (CPH2035, CPH2036, CPH2037)

Sony Xperia 1 II (HDR10)

Sony Xperia 5

Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact

Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact

Xiaomi Mi 10 (HDR10)

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G (HDR10)

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro (HDR10)

Xiaomi Mi Be aware 10 Lite (HDR10)

This checklist is continuously staying up-to-date, much too, so we’ll proceed to update you on when new units are additional.

