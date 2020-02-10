Netflix accidentally publishes Resident Evil Series Description

Netflix has a large collection of original content, and it seems like this gigantic service can’t be stopped to bring even more franchisees to the market. One of the rumors circulating online is that Netflix would adjust the Resident Evil franchise, although there hasn’t been a full announcement on the subject yet. Instead, we only got rumors and supposed leaks in the series.

Although Netflix has not yet denied or confirmed these rumors, it appears they have recently broken out and uploaded a show description to the media center. It didn’t take long for Netflix to shut it down, but thanks to Wayback Machine on Archive we can see the listing. It doesn’t offer much in terms of what to expect, but it’s some information that we didn’t have before.

Show description removed

The city of Clearfield, MD has long been overshadowed by three apparently independent giants – the Umbrella Corporation, the disused Greenwood Asylum, and Washington, DC. Today, 26 years after the discovery of the T virus, the secrets of the three will be revealed at the first sign of an outbreak.

There have been rumors in the past that filming would take place in South Africa and there were rumors that the series would follow the daughters of Albert Wesker. This is a rumor at the moment as we are waiting for the series to be officially announced and the premise, as the description of the show has not yet covered what exactly the series will bring compared to the video games along with the blockbuster films. At the moment we can only wait and see what comes out of this series from Netflix.

Source: archive