Netball Australia ends Lisa Alexander as Diamonds coach

A final loss at a World Cup with one goal meant the end of Diamonds coach Lisa Alexander after more than eight years in this role. Netball Australia decided not to renew its contract.

The Diamonds lost their World Cup title to New Zealand last July through a goal, although they are still number 1 in the leaderboard.

It wasn’t enough for Alexander to stick to her job, as Netball Australia announced on Tuesday that it will end in Diamonds’ Bushfire Relief Charity Match on March 1st in Sydney.

With a number of tearful current Australian players, including skipper Caitlin Basset, Alexander said she wanted to continue in the role.

Netball Australia’s board of directors has announced that it will not extend Australian Diamonds head coach Lisa Alexander’s contract beyond 2020.

To make the transition easier, you have to

More details – https://t.co/xyY9APwNOo pic.twitter.com/tyNemcnwFW

– Australian Diamonds (@AussieDiamonds) February 11, 2020

Since the Diamonds also lost the gold medal of the Commonwealth Games, they feared for their future after losing to the World Cup in England.

“Especially after the World Cup defeat, the feeling of paranoia in coaching is always there that such a defeat decides the result on the track. It is much more complex than that … at the end of the day, the Australian netball is expected to be successful, said Alexander.

“I thought we had done enough to show a turnaround in the Constellation Cup, but at the end of the day that’s the decision.

“I’m disappointed … I really wanted to go ahead and felt like I had more to offer, but coaches are judged by results. That’s why the Diamonds are so successful – we demand success.”

She said she was proud of her success in setting up a high-performance program that has been praised worldwide, and English rugby union coach Eddie Jones recently invited her to her camp.

Her record over 102 tests was 83:19, with the Diamonds winning the 2015 World Cup in Sydney, which she called her most memorable win.

Alexander said that despite the heartbreaking 2019 defeat, she still had player support.

“I definitely knew that it had nothing to do with the players not being satisfied,” said the 56-year-old.

After announcing that Lisa Alexander will no longer be the Diamond’s head coach, let’s take a look at some of the statistics behind Alexander’s nine-year dominance. Http://t.co/U4HbMxC5Zs pic.twitter.com/be8V97oegW

– Australian Diamonds (@AussieDiamonds) February 11, 2020

Marne Fechner, CEO of Netball Australia, said the search for Alexander’s successor would begin next month. The new trainer will lead the quad series in September.

“This was by no means an easy decision. Ultimately, however, we are looking to the next four-year cycle and beyond and there is a consensus and appetite for change,” said Fechner.

“We believe it is in the program’s best interest to open the role in March this year.

“We acknowledge and respect the fact that this is not the result Lisa was looking for.”

Fechner said she preferred an Australian coach.

“The parochial nature and passion we have as Australia for diamonds and netball; It makes sense that it is an Australian coach and I know there are some great coaches who train in our Super Netball League and internationally, ”she said.

“You like to think with the family tree on our banks, from there comes the next trainer.”

Former international Clare Ferguson (née McMeniman) is the current defense coach for Diamonds and Megan Anderson.

Jane Woodlands-Thompson, who is responsible for women’s sports at Collingwood, recently supported New Zealand coach Noeline Taurua.

Collingwood netball coach Rob Wright is believed to have international ambitions.

Former diamond Simone McKinnis, who coaches Melbourne Vixens, could also be an option.

aap