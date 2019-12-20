netball announces new dawn for women's sport

Loading...

In 2017, the ANZ Championship split to create Australian and New Zealand stand-alone national competitions. This decision allowed the New Zealand composition to evolve on its own and took the opportunity to improve internal competition within the country, while simultaneously allowing the expansion of the game into Australia. The split led to the creation of Super Netball and also saw the GWS Giants, Melbourne Storm and Collingwood form their own netball teams, attracting sponsors and broadcast offers never seen in the sport. Internationally, in 2015, Australia beat the Silver Ferns to win their third straight World Cup title at home in a 58-55 match against the nails of 16,572 fans at the time.

England's Helen Housby celebrates the winning goal of the 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medal match.

THE SOCKS

England snatched gold from Australia in the final seconds of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in what is considered to be one of the greatest upheavals in history . The Roses continued to soar throughout 2019 after the underrated game took the historic 52-51 victory over the hosts of the Commonwealth Games. In this year's World Cup decision, the Diamonds fell to New Zealand by the same score. Silver Ferns star Maria Folau dramatically left the sport this week after being overtaken by Israel's infamous legal battle against Rugby Australia. Maria quietly walked away after publishing a controversial article in support of her husband, who condemned homosexuals in an article on social media. She represented New Zealand at four Commonwealth Games and calmly scored the winning goal in sudden overtime death to win a gold medal in 2010.

THE SUPERSTARS

Although she is no longer playing, coach Lisa Alexander has effortlessly cemented herself among the elite. In 2011 Alexander succeeded Norma Plummer as the Diamond's head coach and was instrumental in the success of the team as well as the longevity of its domination, leading the Diamonds to win Commonwealth Games and World Championships victories. Caitlin Bassett rose to prominence as the 24th Diamond captain, winning two Commonwealth gold medals and two world championships. At 6 & # 39; 4, Bassett is known as one of the best shooters in the game and is approaching the status of Liz Ellis, reaching 100 games this season.

THE BOLTS OF BLUE

One of the biggest upheavals in history occurred when Malawi defeated the mighty silver ferns at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. After winning, the girls of Malawi hugged on the court floor in absolute shock. "We have beaten the untouchable, we can walk now," said trainer Whyte Mulilima.

CRYSTAL BALL

Fewer wins for Australia and New Zealand

As the sport evolves internationally, Australia's status as # 1 could falter by 2030. Australia and New Zealand are no longer guaranteed Netball World Cup finalists. South Africa, Malawi, Jamaica and England are all improving – and quickly.

Men's competition will continue to grow

Despite the start of the virtually nonexistent decade on the international stage, 2019 saw a world first when the Silver Ferns played against a men's team in a televised game. This decision was important for the match, as international netball was strictly sanctioned only for women. Men's football is pushing for official recognition, and it was a real step forward.

Greater England / Australia rivalry

After the upheaval of England in 2018 on the Gold Coast, it seems to be playing. As far as we know, netball could compete with the Ashes by 2030.

