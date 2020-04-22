NetApp to make state apps easier to do in Kubernetes

Most web applications are stateless. These do not save client data from one session for the next client session. A state application is one that stores customer data from one session to the next. Both approaches have advantages. But it has not been easy to run state applications in containers. NetApp wants to fix this with Project Astra, a Kubernetes container and storage platform.

In the early days of Kubernetes, web-based stateless services were usually run. If you needed state services, such as a database, you needed to run them on virtual machines (VMs) or as cloud-based services. Now, with the rise of the Kubernetes-based hybrid cloud, users want to deploy state-of-the-art applications on top of Kubernetes orchestrated containers.

Project Astra is a software-defined storage platform (SDS). It will provide a comprehensive storage platform and data services for Kubernetes. In turn, this allows for both portability of applications and data portability for state applications.

Eric Han, VP of NetApp, CDS product manager for the cloud portfolio, explained: “Many organizations realize that data and associated data services (storing, governing, protecting, and replicating data) are not easy to consume and are not portable with Kubernetes. “Asta promises” to improve the visibility of native applications in the cloud by automating the discovery of applications and application data, cataloging data and backups, reporting data usage and much month.”

This is important because, as NetAppmarket strategist Beth Busenhart said, “Kubernetes is becoming ubiquitous as a container application orchestrator. It’s focused on portability.” All is well, but it also means that “containers have no status and data portability loss,” Beth said.

There are ways to get state services in Kubernetes. One of the most common is to integrate the Kubernetes cluster with the traditional storage infrastructure and decouple the storage layer from the Kubernetes-managed computing layer. But this approach is neither portable nor provides high I / O performance.

The Astra Project, which is still in beta, will allow developers to create fast state Kubernetes I / O applications. They can move, along with their data and data services, to various public and private clouds. This makes the promise of being able to move programs across hybrid clouds much easier to fulfill. NetApp’s vision for Project Astra is to allow companies to work seamlessly with their choice of Kubernetes distribution to any cloud.

This comes after NetApp realized the futility of competing with dozens of other Kubernetes vendors with the NetApp Kubernetes (NKS) service itself. The Astra open source program has much more promise of finding customers.

NetApp works at Astra with the Kubernetes community. Your goal is to create a platform to help you:

• Discover the applications with Kubernetes you choose, either on-premises or in the cloud.

• Integrate and unify applications and data management.

• Offer the NetApp experience in data and Kubernetes both as a service and as an integrated capability.

• Extend the portability promise for all workloads, including state and data applications.

“As the first product manager for Kubernetes with Google in 2014, I am thrilled to be on NetApp as we continue to lead efforts to address the real challenges facing organizations,” said Eric Han, vice president of product management. NetApp cloud data services in a statement. “With Project Astra, NetApp fulfills the true promise of portability that professionals working with Kubernetes require today and works in parallel with the community and our customers to make all data manageable, secure and portable, there where they exist. ”

Kubernetes developers and operations managers who are interested in participating can sign up today for more information on Project Astra.

