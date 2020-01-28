Netanyahu withdraws request for corruption immunity paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The Likud party of Netanyahu planned to boycott the Knesset session.

“In this fateful hour for the people of Israel, when I am in the United States on a historical mission to design Israel’s permanent borders and ensure our safety for the coming decades, the Knesset is expected to have another exhibition opens in the circus of immunity removal, “Netanyahu wrote.

The main political opponent of Netanyahu, Benny Gantz, who leads the Blue and White party, said in a statement that “Netanyahu is coming to court – we must continue.”

“No one could run a country and manage three serious criminal charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust at the same time,” Gantz added.

Netanyahu and Trump were to meet in the White House on Tuesday to announce the long-awaited Trump government peace plan.

Netanyahu’s withdrawal of his immunity request paves the way for legal proceedings against the Prime Minister to continue with the country’s third parliamentary elections scheduled for March 2.

The Knesset was still expected to meet despite the withdrawal of Netanyahu’s request to form the committee, which will also deal with the request of former welfare minister Haim Katz to prosecute prosecutions in his own corruption cases.

The corresponding press