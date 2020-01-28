JERUSALEM – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu withdrew his request for immunity from prosecution on Tuesday, hours before the parliamentary procedure was to begin.

In a statement on his official Facebook page, Netanyahu, who visited Washington prior to the launch of President Donald Trump’s peace plan, said he “decided not to continue this dirty game.”

The Israeli parliament, called the Knesset, would meet to discuss the formation of a commission to discuss the Prime Minister’s request for immunity from persecution.

Netanyahu was charged in three separate cases in November for fraud, breach of trust and bribery. He has denied any misconduct.

The Likud party of Netanyahu planned to boycott the Knesset session.

“In this fateful hour for the people of Israel, when I am in the United States on a historical mission to design Israel’s permanent borders and ensure our safety for the coming decades, the Knesset is expected to have another exhibition opens in the circus of immunity removal, “Netanyahu wrote.

Netanyahu and Trump were to meet in the White House on Tuesday to announce the long-awaited Trump government peace plan.

Netanyahu’s withdrawal of his immunity request paves the way for legal proceedings against the Prime Minister to continue with the country’s third parliamentary elections scheduled for March 2.

The Knesset was still expected to meet despite the withdrawal of Netanyahu’s request to form the committee, which will also deal with the request of former welfare minister Haim Katz to prosecute prosecutions in his own corruption cases.

