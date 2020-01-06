Loading...

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Trump’s closest ally on the international scene, is walking a tightrope to develop his reaction to the American strike against Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

On Sunday, for public consumption, Netanyahu released praise, but refrained from the usual frills he indulges in when he congratulates Trump, such as the accompanying videos.

In a statement released by his office, Netanyahu said, “Qassem Soleimani has caused the deaths of many American citizens and many other innocent people in the past decades and today. Soleimani has initiated, planned and carried out numerous terrorist attacks in the Middle East and beyond.

“President Trump deserves all the respect for taking determined, strong and swift action. I would like to reiterate: Israel stands fully alongside the United States in the just struggle for security, peace and self-defense. “

And that was it.

Netanyahu was at the most difficult moment in his long turbulent career of three decades in politics. He is a candidate for re-election after failing to form a coalition government in two elections held in 2019. Last November, he became the first serving Israeli Prime Minister to be charged with crimes when he was charged with three separate bribery charges. In the fight for his political life, Netanyahu made the unprecedented decision to request parliamentary immunity last Thursday.

Israel has already been the target of terrorist attacks attributed to Iran, including the bombing of its embassy in Buenos Aires in 1992, and several attacks in other countries over the past decade.

While the Foreign Ministry has put all its embassies on alert immediately after the assassination of Soleimani, the last thing Netanyahu wants is for the Israelis to suspect that the danger to Iran has increased since the U.S. withdrawal from Iran in 2018, which Netanyahu has championed and celebrated.

On Monday, two leaks during its security cabinet meeting helped maintain this goal, despite the entrenchment of Iranian troops along Israel’s northern border with Syria in recent years.

At the end of the meeting on Monday, several ministers released Netanyahu’s statement removing Israel from Soleimani’s coup.

“The assassination of Soleimani is not an Israeli event but an American event. We were not involved and should not be trained there, “he said, according to Israeli media.

At the same time, journalists learned that security and intelligence officials who informed the security cabinet told ministers that there was no imminent threat of Iranian attacks on Israel after the assassination of Soleimani.

With one exception, regarding the Kurdish fighting in Syria after the withdrawal of American troops, Netanyahu has never distanced himself from Trump, although his thoughts on Iran have sometimes dissipated.

Last November, during a graduation ceremony for army officers, officers, he said, “Iran’s bravery in the region is increasing and strengthening even in the absence of reply”.

At the same time, the Israeli channel Channel 13 reported that, a few weeks earlier, during a closed-door meeting, Netanyahu had told cabinet members that he believed that Trump would not act against Iran before let the 2020 elections be behind him.

