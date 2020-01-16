Nest Wifi Review: great router, fantastic assistant speaker

Whether you want to improve the WiFi signal from your house or simply squeeze some better performance from your network for Google Stages, a mesh system such as Nest Wifi might be exactly what you’re looking for. We had the opportunity to spend a couple of weeks with both the main Nest Wifi router and the separate Nest Wifi point with built-in Google Assistant speaker to see what they are bringing to the table.

Set up Nest Wifi

Just like any other router, Nest Wifi is “set up and forgotten”. That is why I have devoted a large part of this review to the process of setting up Nest Wifi.

Given the complexity of setting up a mesh network for someone who is not technically skilled, Google had to make a strong first impression with the words “easy to use.” Nest Wifi fulfills that promise at every step of the process.

Easy to unpack

The clearest representation of this is in the Nest Wifi packaging. Directly on the inside of the two-pack box were the two largest components of Nest Wifi, the router and the point. This allowed me to quickly understand their size and estimate where I would like to place them.

These included manuals and two power adapters, each easily removed from the box and kept tidy, thanks to the included wire clips. Finally, the Ethernet cable for connecting the main router to your modem is located in a separate, easy-to-open cardboard compartment.

As someone who unpacked and set up more than my fair share of routers while working with IT, Nest Wifi was by far the easiest to get unwrapped. I know that many consider that a small detail, but it really stood out as a positive experience for me.

Easy to connect

As mentioned, the only wires supplied with Nest Wifi are the power adapters – one for each device – and the single Ethernet cable. The lack of a second Ethernet cable to connect something directly to the router is a bit disappointing, but I would bet that most households have at least one spare cable.

After you have connected the router to power and an internet connection, you are ready to set up your network. Unlike the previous generation of mesh networks from Google, Google Wifi, you don’t need a special app to set up or manage Nest Wifi. With the Google Home app you can add the Nest Wifi router and points to your house, just like any other Chromecast or Assistant speaker.

Step by step, the Google Home app guides you through the process of setting up your new mesh network, which usually consists of scanning QR codes, choosing a good network name and password, and setting up Voice Match.

The hardest step along the way is choosing a suitable name for your network and a secure password. Unlike most routers, Nest Wifi does not offer any presets for this, so you can get your imagination. With as much chaos as an unsafe network can cause, I am surprised that Google no longer has an opinion about this step.

Nest Wifi provides a solid router

As soon as you are done with the setup, the Nest Wifi router section quietly slides into the background, just like any other router should. Easily connect your devices and go online again.

In terms of networking, frankly there are only two important advantages that Nest Wifi has over other mesh systems such as Eero. The first is that deep integration with the Google ecosystem allows small but sometimes useful functions, such as quickly displaying the password of your guest network on any Google Assistant smart display such as the Nest Hub.

Google Stages optimized

Secondly – and for my personal use, more importantly – Nest Wifi offers a “Gaming Preferred Mode” that is optimized for Google Stages, the company’s recently launched game streaming service. When “Gaming Preferred” is enabled, Nest Wifi attempts to allow a device to start streaming from Stages, giving that device a higher priority over other devices. In other words, if you play Stages and a family member starts streaming Disney +, this does not affect your gameplay.

This type of optimization can be done manually via QoS settings on other routers by someone who knows what they are doing, but given the multi-device capabilities of Google Stages, manually configuring these settings can still be difficult. Offering this as a simple on / off switch is an incredible blessing for the Nest Wifi.

In practice, I can say that the number of problems I have had with Google Stages has decreased considerably during my assessment period between switching from a single router to a Nest Wifi two-pack and enabling the Gaming Preferred Mode. This is particularly the case when playing from my Pixel phone, which used to be my least stable Stadia device, which was often disconnected.

Unfortunately I have no definitive way to prove whether these benefits are a result of the Gaming Preferred Mode or whether they are simply due to an improved WiFi signal in my house.

No Wi-Fi 6 support

The only negative thing I can really say in this review about the Nest Wifi as a router is that it is not future-proof. Last year the first Wi-Fi 6 certified devices started to reach people’s homes. CES 2020 also introduced a large number of new devices that support the fast-growing WiFi standard, including Chromebooks such as the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook.

Nevertheless, Nest Wifi is only compatible with Wi-Fi 5 (formerly known as 802.11ac). Since the router is the central hub of the home network and something you don’t expect to replace often, it is disappointing to buy a router that has slightly less than the best technology available. At the same time, the benefits of Wi-Fi 6 in the short term will not be relevant to everyone except the most technically skilled among us.

Nest WiFi point makes an even better speaker

Where the Nest Wifi system really stands out is its ability to be multifunctional. The most important Nest Wifi router is still just a router, no different from the previous Google Wifi system. However, there are now separate Nest Wifi points that also act as Google Assistant speakers – and good ones too!

My first impression after setting up and switching on a few tunes was that the Nest Wifi point sounds fantastic. Especially when compared to the Google Home Mini that used to live in my bedroom, the difference is day and night.

Drums and bass come across clearly and powerfully in a way that I definitely did not expect from a device whose primary purpose is a Wi-Fi point. I actually used the equalizer in the Google Home app to turn the bass back a bit. After that adjustment, the rest of the sound profile came to life, with cymbals and higher vocals that sounded particularly clear.

Furthermore, the Nest Wifi point is just like any other Google Home / Nest speaker. Calling the usual “Hey Google” call activates the same Google assistant. The only difference is that the Nest Wifi point has a ring light around the base that lights up when the Assistant is started. The brightness of this light can be adjusted or turned off completely.

Do you have to buy Nest Wifi?

As our homes become more filled with demanding WiFi devices, the near necessity of a mesh network is slowly becoming inevitable. However, for the time being, mesh Wi-Fi systems are premium products that require a premium price, and Nest Wifi is no different.

If the Google Assistant is your favorite home AI voice, you have two solid choices to judge: Google Wifi 2017 and the new Nest Wifi. Yes, although Nest Wifi is ready as the clear successor and replacement of Google Wifi, both products are still for sale for the time being.

That fact is further complicated by the fact that Google Wifi has an almost identical function set – minus the smart speaker functions – and a reduced price tag. In fact, you can currently purchase a Google Wifi three-pack for less than a Nest Wifi two-pack. The older system requires a slightly more difficult installation and management process, even if you only need the separate Google Wifi app for certain tasks.

Unless you have a specific desire to place a smart assistant from Google Assistant in exactly the same place as where you would place a mesh WiFi point, it is difficult to justify the current Nest Wifi prices. On the other hand, Marie Kondo would probably be proud of Google’s attempt to fold two different everyday devices into one form.

That said, overall I enjoyed immensely the use of the Nest Wifi system during my review period and I highly recommend it to all network beginners for ease of installation and hugely impressive audio quality.

Nest Wifi comes in packages of one (router) for $ 169, two (router + point) for $ 269 and three (router + two points) for $ 349, and is available at most of your favorite retailers, including B&H Photo , Amazon, Best Buy and the Google Store.

