Nest Thermostat E $ 135, ASUS Chromebook 14 $ 299, more

Best deals on Friday include Nest Thermostat E for $ 135, ASUS Chromebook 14 for $ 299, and you can withdraw $ 100 from Moto One Action. In the latest lunch break from 9to5Toys there is all this and more.

Nest Thermostat E sees a daily offer

Today Woot only offers the Nest Thermostat E for $ 135, For comparison, typically $ 169 is paid, with today’s businesses consistent with our previous mentions. Nest Thermostat E offers iOS and Android control, home / away functionality and integrated energy savings. It’s a pretty good alternative to more expensive options on the market that offer the best nesting features like automatic planning without breaking the bank.

ASUS Chromebook 14 is priced at $ 299

Walmart currently offers the ASUS Chromebook 14 C425 Core M3 / 4GB / 128GB for $ 299, Originally sold for $ 449, it has recently fetched $ 399. Today’s offer saves you 25%, is $ 30 below our previous price cut, and corresponds to the all-time low. Based on a 14-inch NanoEdge display, this entry from ASUS offers a better form factor than an average Chromebook. The all-metal design has two USB-C ports, USB-A 3.1, a microSD card reader and much more. An Intel Core M3 processor is coupled with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB onboard memory. Up to 12 hours of battery life ensure that the battery runs all day. For more information, see our announcement reporting. More below.

Take $ 100 from Moto One Action

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Motorola Moto One Action 128 GB Android smartphone for $ 250, Also at B & H. Today’s offer, which is normally sold for $ 350, corresponds to our previous mention for the all-time low on Amazon and is still one of the first offers. With a 6.3-inch CinemaVision display, Motorola supplies its new Moto One with an octa-core processor. On the back you will find a triple camera system with 5-megapixel depth, 12-megapixel wide-angle and 16-megapixel sensors. Other notable features include 128 GB of memory, Dolby Audio and more. You can find more information in our start reporting.

Skagen Falster 2 costs up to $ 195 less

Amazon offers the Skagen Falster 2 Smartwatch with Magnetic Mesh Band for $ 99, This is up to $ 195 less than usual there and is $ 20 above the lowest price that we have determined so far. Google Wear OS runs on this sleek wearable, so both iPhone and Android users can use it as their daily driver. People looking for a way to shake up the look a lot will appreciate that you can download Falster 2 custom watch faces. Like the Apple Watch, the straps are interchangeable. T

Logitech Harmony 950 costs $ 170

Amazon offers the Logitech Harmony 950 Touch IR universal remote control for $ 170, From $ 215 you save over 20% with today’s offer. This is the lowest level for several months and is within $ 20 of our previous mention. This universal remote can tame up to 15 different devices so you never have to fumble with remote controls again to enjoy the movie night. This remote control is arranged around a built-in IR blaster and has a touchscreen display. It can be programmed to control multiple devices at the same time to easily set scenes and the like.

Best trade-in offers

9to5Google also monitors the best trade-in deals for Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, iPhone and more every month. Find out about this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide to upgrade your device. Or contact our exchange partner directly if you want to recycle, exchange or sell your used equipment for cash and support 9to5Google!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube channel to get the latest videos, reviews and more!

Breville 3X Bluicer Pro Review: Try This New Kitchen Mash-Up [Video]

Sony SRS WS-1 Wearable Speaker Review: Feel the Music with Wireless Immersion [Video]

Wacaco Pipamoka Review: Making a Cup of Vacuum Brewed Coffee on the Go [Video]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9X-sshGYvG4 [/ embed]

FTC: We use income-generating auto affiliate links. More.

You can find more news in 9to5Google on YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AjdCTTv3YjM [/ embed]