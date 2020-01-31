Nest Cam IQ $ 50 off, Motorola Androids off $ 130, more

Best deals on Friday include the Google Nest Cam IQ for $ 349, discounts on various Motorola Android devices, and Google Assistant smart home technology. In the latest lunch break from 9to5Toys there is all this and more.

Google’s Nest Cam IQ Outdoor gets a rare discount of $ 50

Office Depot currently offers the Google Nest Cam IQ Outdoor for $ 349, The sale usually costs $ 399, as you can find it directly on Google or B&H. Today’s price cut is good for a $ 50 discount and is the best we have seen outside of the Black Friday offer. The weatherproof design of the Nest IQ Outdoor is equipped with a 4K HDR sensor, which delivers a particularly clear video even when using the 12x digital zoom. The integrated Nest Aware function enables the camera to recognize familiar faces and continuous recording around the clock over a period of up to 30 days. It will also be integrated into the rest of your Assistant Smart Home.

Motorola Android discounts abound today

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Motorola Moto G7 Power 32 GB Android smartphone for $ 180, After the $ 250 price you still find on Best Buy has dropped, today’s offer saves 28%, surpasses our previous mention by $ 20, and returns the price to Amazon’s all-time low. The Motorola G7 Power has a 12 and 8 megapixel dual real camera system, a 6.2 inch screen and an expandable microSD card memory. You can also expect a battery life of up to three days. There’s also 3GB of RAM in addition to a formless case, a water-repellent design, and a face release to top off the remarkable features. Here you will find even more offers.

Save on Smart Home Teach on Amazon

Amazon offers up to 40% discount various smart home accessories. Free shipping for Prime members or for orders over $ 25. Our first choice is the 2nd generation Wemo Smart Light Switch for $ 31, For comparison, best buy and other retailers typically cost $ 40. Today’s deal is a new all-time low on Amazon. The latest HomeKit-enabled light switch from Wemo offers a sleek design with the ability to enjoy automatic planning and more. It is also compatible with the Alexa and Google Assistant ecosystems.

Google’s latest Nest Wifi hits a new low

ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Wifi 802.11ac Mesh System (2-Nodes) from Google Nest for $ 225, That’s $ 44 less than retailers like Amazon and exceeds both our last mention and the lowest price we found for this bundle by $ 5. The latest Nest Wifi nodes offer an 802.11ac mesh network with network performance of up to 2.2 Gbit / s. Google advertises that this system can process 200 connected devices at the same time, making it a solid choice for a home with a range of smart products. Check out our hands-on reviews to learn more

Samsung Fast Charge Stand offers 15W speeds

Amazon offers the Samsung 15W Fast Charge 2.0 Wireless Charging Stand for $ 51, The sale usually costs $ 80, as you can find it directly from Samsung. Today’s offer offers a 35% discount, is the second best we’ve seen so far, and a new all-time low on Amazon. Samsung’s official wireless charger stands out from the crowd thanks to its 15 W power. Thanks to the built-in stand form factor, you can always keep your Galaxy handset up to date while charging, so that notifications can be displayed easily. A variety of smartphones can use the charger, but you’ll need a Galaxy Note10 + to take advantage of the improved 15W speeds.

Best trade-in offers

9to5Google also monitors the best trade-in deals for Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, iPhone and more every month. Find out about this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide to upgrade your device. Or contact our exchange partner directly if you want to recycle, exchange or sell your used equipment for cash and support 9to5Google!

