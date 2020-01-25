NESSI instrument can determine the atmosphere of distant exoplanets

NASA has a new tool to help with the search for exoplanets. The New Mexico Exoplanet Spectroscopic Survey Instrument, or NESSI, is an instrument on the Hale telescope in San Diego that has been tested since February 2018. Now it is ready to investigate the atmosphere of planets outside our solar system.

“NESSI is a powerful tool to help us meet the family,” said Mark Swain, an astrophysicist and the JPL leader for NESSI, in a statement. “Twenty-five years ago, as far as we know, we thought we were alone. We now know that – at least in terms of planets – this is not the case, and that this family is extensive and very diverse. “

The 200-inch Hale telescope, commissioned in 1948, was the largest effective telescope in the world until 1993. Caltech / Palomar

NESSI uses the infrared wavelength to observe the air, which means that it can select cool objects such as exoplanets. It detects exoplanets using the transit method, observing stars to see if they have periodic dips in brightness. If they do, and these dips occur at predictable intervals, it suggests that a planet moves between the star and the earth. This allows astronomers to determine the size of an exoplanet.

Another useful event is when the planet passes directly behind the star from our point of view, called an eclipse. NESSI looks at the light from the star before and after the eclipse and splits the light into different wavelengths to find signatures of molecules in the atmosphere of the planet. This tells astronomers about the atmospheric composition of the exoplanets.

“We can pick the parts of the spectrum where the molecules are, because that’s really what we’re looking for in the infrared in these exoplanets – molecular signatures of things like carbon dioxide and water and methane to tell us something interesting about it the hand is on that specific planet, “explains Michelle Creech-Eakman, chief investigator for NESSI at New Mexico Tech.

The idea is that NESSI can take the results of potential exoplanet candidates from instruments such as the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite and examine them further. If an exoplanet seems particularly interesting, this can be explored with an even more powerful telescope such as the upcoming James Webb Space Telescope. NESSI can tell if a planet is worth investigating by searching for molecular signatures – if it doesn’t, it suggests that the planet’s atmosphere is blocked by clouds, so it’s not a good target for further investigation.

“This helps us to see if a planet is clear or cloudy or blurry,” says Rob Zellem, an astrophysicist and the JPL commissioning leader at NESSI. “And if it’s clear, we’ll see the molecules. And when we see the molecules, they’ll say,” Hey, it’s a great goal to watch with James Webb or Hubble or something else. “

