Loading...

Dive overview:

Nesquik from Nestlé introduces a new beverage brand called GoodNes, which will debut this month with the release of Chocolate Oat Milk, according to an email sent to Food Dive.

This non-dairy option has 6 grams of vegetable oat and pea protein per cup and 40% less sugar than chocolate almond milk.

The product will be available nationwide in January and will be sold for $ 4.59 in 46 ounce bottles.

Dive Insight:

Although oat milk and treats that are trendy are trendy for you, traditional dairy products are struggling. But Nesquik, with its 70-year history, has adapted to the times and proves once again its drive to stay relevant with this latest offering.

Plant-based popularity has grown when yogurt, hamburgers, milk and countless other products have entered the room. Certainly, Nesquik’s GoodNes is not the only brand entering the area with a plant-based option for consumers who want to limit their consumption of animal products. Sales of vegetable dairy products in the US alone grew by nearly 6% between 2018 and 2019, according to investment company UBS.

Oat milk in particular is becoming increasingly popular. Last year, Danone launched a line of oat milk yogurt under the So Delicious brand, as well as Oat Yeah, an assortment of oat milk that is part of the Silk brand. Chobani has also entered the oat milk room with his oat milk yogurt and drink that was introduced in 2019. With many other companies entering the oats field, including Elmhurst, Swedish Oatly and Campbell Soup’s Pacific Foods, GoodNes will face tough competition.

The growing number of products in space underlines the demand for more plant-based options from consumers in the dairy category. However, Nesquik combines two trends with its GoodNes line: vegetable and nostalgic delicacies. The nostalgic appeal that the classic Nesquik brand brings can help attract and attract consumers.

Although Nesquik is traditionally sold to children, brand owner Nestlé has reassessed its target audience and landed on millennials as a viable segment of fervently flavored milk drinkers. In 2016, the Swiss company released Nesquik’s Protein Plus, a line of protein-rich flavored milk. The product was specifically aimed at “casual athletes” or “average, not necessarily buff, who get a kick in their leisure time to behave like teenagers.”

In order to make its other less targeted products attractive for the same demography, Nesquik reduced the sugar and artificial flavorings and colors in its products in 2015. After reformulation, the new Nesquik powders cut the added sugar in the chocolate variety by 15% and in the strawberry flavor by 27%.

Last year the company further innovated on the basis of value-added initiatives with the European release of Nesquik All Natural in a new paper packaging material that is plastic-free and fully recyclable. This innovation helped the brand to land on the list of Morning Consult’s fastest growing brands for 2019.

Nesquik monitors the top trends to help stand out as a traditional dairy fight. The inclusion of plant products in its portfolio via GoodNes can serve as a wake-up call for other companies that can withstand the changing tide of consumer taste.

With such a large, well-established brand that does not market itself as a better-for-you product that enters space, it may be time to recognize that vegetable is based on more than just a way to premium product to something that is now more of a consumer expectation. Now that the reality of what a dairy product is is changing, consumers must expect that even more vegetable dairy options will appear on the shelves by 2020.