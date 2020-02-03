Nervana Nevermore: Intel shifts focus to Habana Labs, aborts NNP-T and NNP-I

Affiliate commissions can be paid for this website via the links on this page. Terms of Use.

Intel’s decision to buy the Habana Labs startup for $ 2 billion in December wasn’t long in coming to find out what it could mean for Nervana, the previous AI startup that Intel acquired in 2016. About a month later, the other shoe fell: Intel has announced that it will discontinue the NNP-T and NNP-I products that were scheduled to ship by the end of 2019 and that should instead focus on Habana.

Little has been said about why this happened, but Karl Freund of Moor Insights and Strategy picked up the news. According to him, Intel will support the NNP-I for “previously engaged customers”, but will stop all development of the NNP-T AI training design.

The NNP-T was developed by TSMC for the company’s 16nm FinFET process and fits in power shells from 150 to 250 W. The NNP-I, which appears to be supported to a limited extent, is a 10-50 W Part that paired two Ice Lake CPU cores with 12 inference compute engines (ICE).

It is assumed here that the hardware from Nervana must not be particularly powerful, as Intel’s competitors have done or are bringing to the market. With Mobileye, Movidius, the upcoming Xe architecture and the FPGA business, Intel offers a range of products for various AI, deep learning and computing markets. Habana Labs has been shipping its Goya Inference Processor since the fourth quarter of 2018, and the Gaudi AI Training Processor was sampled in the second half of 2019. Intel’s decision to essentially stop working on Nervana’s architecture seems to speak for itself.

This is the second AI / machine learning effort that Intel turned off after Xeon Phi, but I’m not sure how much I read in it. Xeon Phi sought to develop a new x86-based product that can keep up with GPUs in double-precision workloads. Intel’s 10nm problems prevented the company from moving Xeon Phi to lower nodes. However, the architecture’s roots go back to Intel’s failed Larrabee GPU experiment, not a determined attempt to develop an AI / ML processor.

Canceling Nervana products has undoubtedly hit these product teams hard, but we’re still in the very early stages of the game of AI, and many companies are working on first-generation accelerators. The fact that Goya was on the market and took samples from Gaudi prior to the purchase of Intel offers a certain certainty that the CPU manufacturer doesn’t have to spend a lot of time getting a first part onto the market.

AI and machine learning have been fairly Nvidia and Intel-centered so far, and this trend is likely to continue in the near future. AMD’s presence in these markets and its ability to compete in the home country through translation projects such as ROCm versus supporting Nvidia CUDA were modest compared to its major competitors.

To be fair to AMD, it’s no accident. When asked by analysts whether AMD would explicitly target the emerging AI / ML space, AMD executives generally stated that they did so to a limited extent and with certain products when it made sense. AMD makes no effort to align CPUs like the Epyc 7742 for AI workloads as Intel tried to add AVX-512 support to Xeon.

2020 will be a significant year for the AI ​​/ ML market. The first consumer version of the Intel GPU will be launched this year. While this is obviously meant for mainstream systems, you can bet that analysts will keep an eye out for data center-friendly features or capabilities that may emerge early. Nvidia’s next-generation 7nm GPUs are expected to drop this year, as will AMD’s Navi 20. It’s not crazy to believe that Navi 20 could deliver new server, workstation, or data center GPUs from AMD again this year.

In short, swinging towards Habana and away from Nervana doesn’t necessarily mean that Intel will fall behind – not as long as Habana’s performance and roadmap are better aligned with Intel customers than before.

