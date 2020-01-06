Loading...

Today (January 4th) is National Trivia Day and I want to share a story with you on this beautiful day. When I was growing up, my parents often met with neighbors to drink and play trivial pursuit. One of these neighbors always had a box of playing cards on the back of his toilet and I always thought it was a scam. However, when I look back where I grew up, I see that he was actually a kind of genius. And now it’s your turn to be the genius! Below are some selected finds that will help you embrace and honor your inner nerd, whether you choose to just read in the bathroom or test your trivia skills with others.

80s 90s trivia game

Perfect for any party or family collecting this Amazon Exclusive quiz game that brings together all (or at least most) generations for a mind battle focused on the late 20th century. Divided into simple and challenging questions in five categories (films, music, television, sports and pop culture), this quiz game is perfect for family celebrations, while this trivial is much more suitable for millennials and only for millennials.

Wits End board game

If you call yourself one of the smartest people you know who you have never played in Wit’s End, miss it, my friend. This challenging board game combines trivia, puzzles and brain teasers in four broad categories that combine history, current affairs, popular culture, geography, science, art and more.

Spin Master Games: Best of TV and Movies Board Game

Television and film go together like Pat Sajak and Vanna White, and this Best of TV & Movies quiz game brings home hundreds of favorite TV shows and blockbuster films. From cheers to home alone, from The Golden Girls to Modern Family – this addictive game will help you convert all of your screen time into game time (AKA “Win Time”) while identifying logos and answering important questions about hit movies and TV programs ,

Geeks Drinking Presents: Duh!: 100 Bar Trivia Questions You Should Know (and the Unexpected Stories Behind the Answers)

Treat yourself to a strategic advantage at the next bar quiz night with this fact-rich jewel. Designed as 100 easy-to-read and fun essays (all based on obvious questions that you swear you know the answer to) brought to you by the actual makers of the hugely popular geek Who Drink (including the six-time Jeopardy! Champion) Christopher D. Short) With this simple reading, you are sure to keep a thing or two.

Danger! 2020 Daily Calendar

Answer: What is the perfect gift for someone who loves trivia but is not the competitive type? Hmm … what’s the danger! Daily calendar? Based on the standard answer-and-question format of the quiz show, this calendar contains Jeopardy! and double danger! Categories that keep curious minds busy.

Guinness World Records 2020

The new year brings a new compilation of Guinness world records and the 2020 edition is one for the books. Full of facts, numbers and impressive stories, this well-known compendium of absolutely amazing facts is your secret to be one step ahead of all quiz games.

Hasbro Gaming Trivial Pursuit Game: Classic Edition

You didn’t think I would log out without accepting the quiz game, did you? This classic edition of Trivial Pursuit contains 2,400 questions in six categories: geography, entertainment, history, art and literature, science and nature, and sports and leisure. The overall goal is to be the first player to fill their cake-shaped game piece with a winning piece from each category, which, believe me, can be a lot harder than you think!

