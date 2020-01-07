Neon captures CES 2020 bustle with artificial people, can help reinvent the future of work

Loading...

And the digital workforce has just become a little more realistic. Credit: Neon via CNET

Neon, a start-up funded by the Samsung research branch, has developed “artificial people,” who have reached more than a few people, caused much of the CES 2020 buzz, but perhaps the missing piece in redefining is more important of work.

Depending on what you’ve read from CES 2020, Neon is just another avatar or, as CNET notes, “a computationally created virtual creature that looks and acts like a real person.” These computational beings, built on a platform called Core R3, are said to show emotions and intelligence.

Neon is not a next-gen digital assistant, but looks more like your digital twin with its own personality over time. The artificial people of Neon are more like video chatbots that can learn from experiences and are unique.

Let’s be real. Neon has pulled the hype levers better than any startup in recent memory. The comic part is that Neon is a company supported by Samsung Technology and Advanced Research Labs. Yes, the same company that hatched the besieged Bixby digital assistant has captured the imagination of CES 2020. Only that irony deserves applause.

And if I placed bets, I’d probably bet that Neon is more Second Life than a chance for an eternal digital work life for you. Neon seems to be able to produce a replica of you and may possibly learn from your behavior.

We leave the social implications, privacy and all those other cultural items to others. I see Neon as a business game with enterprise use cases that makes the idea of ​​the digital workforce a little more realistic.

Yes, Neon is perhaps that final piece in redefining work.

This is what happens when work goes virtual and more digital.

Most of these developments are quite far along. In other words, the personnel link has already been put together. The band only missed the singer. That singer probably looks like what Neon just came up with.

People need something artificial that can pretend to have empathy, act like them and interact with each other. We will be a little creepy, but then go for the ride. Just like a singer, the virtual beings of Neon work in the crowd. Someone else – my guess is Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google and IBM – will write the texts in the background.

The point is Neon’s progress is that its virtual beings are more realistic than the hosts of Amazon Sumerian. That is why people will deal more with Neon Beings and the work will be done.

Can Neon really get it done?

In one word: No. In two words: Hell no. Neon is the equivalent of those early e-ink companies at CES in the day. The best demo does not win in the long run. Remember, Microsoft had a slate PC for Apple’s iPad years ago.

Yet Neon has something. Neon’s human chatbots will have real usage scenarios in the following areas:

Retail. For the three of you who dig physical retail, virtual neon beings can be useful in different departments.

Tourism and travel. These virtual creatures can be great customer representatives in the field. They will also hold on to that empathy compared to real people who will rumble under their breath that the customer is not right, but an idiot.

Collaboration. Do you prefer to talk to an avatar or something like a real person? Enough said.

Healthcare. How many older people virtually go alone to have someone around?

These Neon people only need a brain and that is supplied by sensors, AI, business software and cloud giants. There are already enough parts to repeat the digital people of Neon for business. Neon has made a mimic, not a brain. The money for reinventing work probably revolves around the brain, not a virtual being with a perfect image.