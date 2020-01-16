Real Housewives of Atlanta fans know that OG actor Nene Leakes didn’t agree with returnee Kenya Moore throughout season 12.

The extended promo hinted at Leake’s shaky relationships with some of her fellow stars, including Porsha Williams, with whom Nene reconciled after months of shadows were cast between them.

“I love you like a big sister and I’m sorry,” said Leakes, 52, the new mother who answered in tears, “It was really hard without you.”

Settling her problems with Moore, 48, turns out to be more difficult as Leakes believes the former beauty queen is a front for her husband, Marc Daly.

“I know what’s submissive … but she’s not in front of him,” she said after speaking to the couple.

The trailer then shows Nene and Kenya going back and forth twice, the latter requiring leaks to be held back while Moore laughs from their place. Nene then seems to spit in Kenya’s direction, and “RHOA” cameras slow the moment to set accents.

In a November episode of “Watch What Happens Live”, Kenya mentioned the incident and gave it the reason why Nene is “dead” for her.

“As soon as someone tries to spit on you, they will no longer be friends with you,” she said to the requesting fan.

Shortly thereafter, Nene denied spitting in Kenya and said in a social media post: “Now you still know when the show starts. Kenya said I spit on her What’s up. Do I ever spit in Kenya? No! Why did she tell these lies? It’s … to be malicious again. “