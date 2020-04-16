NeNe Leakes sent fake fur coat from PETA immediately after new tune release

PETA read NeNe Leakes loud and crystal clear.

The animal rights group despatched the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star a faux fur coat after listening to her most recent one, “Come and Get This, Hunni,” which involves lyrics about PETA and dropping a “mink to the floor.”

“Leakes would fall fur to the flooring forever if she noticed how minks and other animals are shot, overwhelmed, electrocuted, and even skinned alive in the cruel fur sector,” PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange stated in a assertion.

“PETA is urging her to join the ranks of Anjelica Huston, Mariah Carey, Kim Cattrall, and other kind superstars and send us her animal furs so that we can give them to folks in homeless shelters or refugee camps — the only ones who have any justification to have on them.”

PETA sent the 52-12 months-outdated actuality star Unreal Fur’s Top quality Rose Jacket in jet black ($379). Provided with the coat was a notice urging her to go fur-free of charge forever.

A rep for Leakes, nonetheless, instructed Web site Six Fashion that she hadn’t been given the coat nevertheless. PETA then clarified to us that the new outerwear is however in transit from Australia.

The team previously despatched Jennifer Lopez an animal-helpful coat after looking at her furs in “Hustlers.”