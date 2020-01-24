Fifty-four years after illegally crossing the American border in a Pontiac hearse, Neil Young became an American citizen.

“I’m happy to announce that I’m in it!” Wrote the Canadian-born musician on his website after months of struggling to obtain dual citizenship. Young explained to fans that the process had been delayed due to the immigration application’s “good character” provision – which means he admitted to smoking weed.

On Wednesday afternoon, Young and his wife, actress Daryl Hannah, obtained their naturalization documents at the Convention Center in downtown Los Angeles. He celebrated in a video on his Instagram, singing “I’m proud to be a Canarian” in the tune of “God Bless the U.S.A.” waving miniature American and Canadian flags.

Young started 2020 by detailing upcoming archive releases on his website, including concert films like the 1990s Going down into the rust bucket and 2003 Greendale Live. He also plans to release the long-awaited legendary Homegrown LP and a live album with his 1977 Santa Cruz supergroup, The Ducks.

He recently responded to a new batch of fan letters on his site, sincerely declaring that although he has no plans to tour, he will appear at Stephen Stills Light Up the Blues benefit concert for Autism Speaks in spring.