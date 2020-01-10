Neil Peart, legendary rush drummer, died at the age of 67

Loading...

Neil Peart, whose octopus-like approach to drumming with the beloved Canadian group Rush became the gold standard for rock drums in the 1970s, passed away at the age of 67.

According to Rolling Stone, Peart died of brain cancer. He retired from live performances in 2015, citing chronic tendonitis and shoulder problems, and told Drumhead Magazine: “It doesn’t hurt me to realize that, like all athletes, there is a time to get out of it Take out the game. “

Actually the band’s second drummer, Peart, joined Rush in 1974 and helped shape the direction of the group from standard Led-Zeppelin-Aping hard rock to something smarter and more up-and-coming. Although he is known as a virtuoso for the intricate drum patterns that bassist / singer Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson performed in the band’s songs, he was also their lyricist, who contributed to the sci-fi-influenced narratives of today’s classic albums such as to create “2112”, relying inter alia on Ayn Rand as inspiration.

Peart was a serious, hardworking drummer: Although his extensive, unaccompanied solos were highlights of rush concerts during the band’s 40-year career, he was hardly a showman who showed a stoic grimace while playing his enormous kit for over 20 Protocol. Among his peers, he was widely recognized as one of the greatest drummers ever behind the kit, and he created a series of teaching materials dedicated to the craft.

Rush was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013, after years of petitions from fans in 2013 and almost 10 years after being inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. But despite all of Rush’s successes – and although the group was barely popular during his lifetime – it was extraordinarily successful with estimates that its worldwide sales exceeded 40 million units – Peart’s private life was marked by a tragedy. His first daughter and only child, 19-year-old Selena Taylor, was killed in a car accident in Toronto on August 10, 1997. Months later, Pearts wife Jackie was diagnosed with terminal cancer and eventually lost her fight.

A grieving peart who temporarily withdrew from Rush undertook a 14-month motorcycle tour through North America, through Mexico to Belize and back. He finally made this experience for his book “Ghost Rider: Travels on the Healing Road”.

When Rolling Stone’s Nirvana drummer and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl was hypothetically asked if he would consider taking over Peart’s sticks, he told the magazine: “I would say I am neither physically nor musically capable , but thanks for the offer, “Neil Peart, that’s a completely different animal, a different kind of drummer.”

