Neil Lennon’s Jeremie Frimpong Admission

NEIL LENNON has confirmed that when the Euro record for the last 32 of the Europa League is registered, there will be a notable addition.

The inclusion of Jeremie Frimpong has taken a long time since he made the breakthrough in Celtic in the last three months. However, because the player only joined Celtic less than 48 hours before the registration deadline for the group stage, there was no time to evaluate him before making the call to include Jeremie or not.

Now with the club firmly in the last 32, they can leave players out of the team and add new stars, including January signings. Neil Lennon has confirmed that Jeremie will be in dispute to play in Copenhagen in February.

"We didn't realize how fast his progression would be and we didn't have much time to analyze how good it would be before naming the European team," Lennon told CelticTV.

"But we will definitely include it in the second half of the season."

Since Hatem Elhamed was injured, Jeremie has become number one in the club and for good reason. Moritz Bauer was brought in support of Hatem but with the rise of Frimpong.

It will be great to see the little man on the Euro stage.