Neil Lennon’s Deadline Day Admission – Celtic was ‘Close’ for the signature on January 3rd

Neil Lennon made the honest confession that he was disappointed that he didn’t get another deal on the deadline day and confirmed that he was in Celtic Park until the bitter end on the deadline day.

The Celtic manager addressed his earlier comments at the window when he told supporters that he was looking to add a little experience to the team. That didn’t happen, but Neil Lennon said he wasn’t disappointed.

A mix of clubs that do not want to do business and players who have their own agenda to make a third signature.

“I was at work, in the stadium. This is always the case on the last day of the transfer window in case something pops up. “He told RecordSport.

“I thought we were close, but we couldn’t get it done, so that’s the end of it.

“I’m happy with the ins. We also streamlined a bit, players who needed games.

“So the team is strong. If we keep everyone fit and we also get a few in return, we become stronger. We need that for February because it is a busy month.

“You always look but January is a very difficult month. Not much was done in general, so I’m happy with the team.

“I was not disappointed (not to gain experience). You don’t get your hope, you say. You look around and shop, but clubs want to hold on to their players and players have their own agenda.”

In the end it was Patryk Klimala and Ismaila Soro who came in to step up the team. Both have yet to show what they are capable of, but they are very early days.

Celtic was connected with so many players on the day of the deadline, but the only supporters were remotely enthusiastic about Victor Wanyama’s return. I wonder if this was the deal that Lennon was referring to, or it was another rumor to do with a winger.