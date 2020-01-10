Neil Lennon unveils Transfer Wish

Loading...

NEIL LENNON has given some insight into his thinking when it comes to possible transfers and this goes against the type of player with whom Celtic has been connected so far.

The Celtic manager told SunSport that he was looking for experienced players to join the team and help some of the younger boys in the team.

This flies in the face of the players Celtic are linked to the oldest is 25.

Speaking from the Celtic training camp in Dubai, the Celtic manager had this to say on the transfer front.

“I think there is room to freshen things up and bring in a little quality and experience.

“That is what we are trying to do in the background. We are linked to a few players, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

“If we look at the team, we have 19-year-olds, a few 20-year-olds, 21-year-olds.

“Linked to that, we have the Scott Browns and Callum McGregors of this world.

“For the second half we would like to gain some experience that we already have. That is what we are looking for, that is the goal.

“But if I can’t get what I want, then we have a good team core. We will definitely bring in one or two players.

“If I can reach our No. 1 goals, great. If we can’t do that, we’ll brush things up. “

Celtic has been associated with a few older players on loan and that may be the route the sign wants to follow if they are players with no resale value.

It is not often that Celtic is going to sign a 30-year-old for quite a bit of money, knowing that they will not see that money again in the future.

The Irishman makes a good point, but even he doesn’t seem sure he can get this type of player into the club this month.