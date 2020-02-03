Neil Lennon unveils “Awkward” January Transfer Window decision

NEIL LENNON managed to get two in Celtic Park last month; Patryk Klimala and Imsmaila Soro. There were a number of editions with two permanent deals to take Lewis Morgan and Scott Sinclair somewhere else, while a large number of young talents were on loan.

One person who confirmed to Lennon that he wanted to leave the club in January was Craig Gordon.

The 37-year-old knows he doesn’t have many years left in the game and wants to go back to the player. Gordon was Celtic’s number one for four years, but was dropped by Brendan Rodgers and Neil Lennon continued to play Scott Bain in position when he arrived.

In the summer, we succeeded in signing the Fraser Forster loan and with that, both Bain and Gordon became supporting players.

The former Celtic number one wanted to leave in January because he is in the last six months of his deal. Neil Lennon spoke about the uncomfortable nature of things:

“It was a difficult decision for us – from the club’s point of view we don’t want to let him go, but from a human side I can fully understand where he comes from.” Neil Lennon told RecordSport.

“The point of view of the club is that we want it here.

“It’s hard for a keeper, it’s an individual position, I understand where he comes from. But he trains great and he looks great, although Fraser is our number one.”