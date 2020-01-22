Neil Lennon sends a message to critics

Celtic ended the last decade in the worst possible way with a 2-1 loss against Rangers in Parkhead. This was their first derby loss at home since 2010.

And it also meant that Steven Gerrard’s side now has the chance to go to the top of the table if they manage to win their game. As a result, many fans speculate that this season could mean the end of Celtic’s dominance over the Premiership.

Neil Lennon is not interested in any conversation about the demise of the Hoops. As reported by the Irish Times, the Celtic manager said:

“When I look at the rankings, I think we are still at the top, even though they have a game in hand.

“We won the [League Cup] and until then [the defeat to Rangers] we had won 11 [competition] games in a row. So we are very positive about the second half of the season. So look, I have no control over what other people think.

“You sometimes expect it after a defeat, but many people have proven to be wrong over the years.”

Celtic has won 8 league titles in a row and want to win this season for a record ninth consecutive time. Their League Cup victory earlier this season also marked their tenth consecutive domestic title.

It is therefore self-evident that even a slight tripping on the part of the hoops is brought under the microscope. That is the price you pay for greatness.