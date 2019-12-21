Neil Lennon Ridicules Hearts Player After Rant

Loading...

Neil Lennon has ridiculed the comments made by Hearts player Loic Damour after claiming that Scott Brown invents his own rules and thinks he is the king of the league.

When asked about the comments addressed to his captain, Neil Lennon hurriedly ignored the comments and joked that the player was treated as king.

“King of the league? Browny is fine, he is wearing a robe and is being fanned and fed with grapes by a group of beauties! "Lennon joked to CelticTV.

“There were many things happening in Tynecastle. Scott was making a reservation and they were trying their best to send it. ”

“I thought he maintained his discipline brilliantly. He wasn't too in love with Bobby Madden's performance that night, but he's a top referee and Browny doesn't referee these games, the officials do.

"It's a ridiculous comment from a player who has probably been in Scotland for about three months."

“I thought Browny was fantastic in that second half.

"We had told him to be careful because he had been warned, but he was majestic, if he forgives the use of that word." It has been outstanding all season. "

The Celtic manager is absolutely right: once Scott Brown received the yellow card, the Hearts players turned to the Celtic star in hopes of getting a reaction. Instead, he spurred the Celtic captain and was instrumental in the Celtic's second place when he won the ball in the middle of the park before putting James Forrest on his way.

There are many players and followers that Scott Brown consumes and what he has done and continues to do at Celtic. They can't stop talking about the player. His achievements to date are at the height of the best and for someone who is labeled a dirty player, his record of red cards is very low on the piece.

Scott Brown takes many bumps in the field but never lets it affect him.