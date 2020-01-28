Neil Lennon responds to the result of Gers Tynecastle

NEIL LENNON was asked for his opinion about their title rivals slipping away on Sunday and giving them the advantage in the title race.

The Irishman had led Celtic 24 hours prior to The Rangers to a 3-0 win over Ross County, against Hearts in Edinburgh. The Ibrox club had five points drifting, but had two games in their hands. After taking the lead against the home team, it looked like they would close the gap at Celtic, but goals from Stevie Naismith and Liam Boyce gave Harten a well-deserved three points.

Not many expected this to happen given the position of Hearts in the table, but it was a big boost for Celtic.

When asked about the match for the Celtic match against St Johnstone on Wednesday night, the Celtic manager was reluctant and turned around enough times to know that there was no point in going into a kind of bravado with so many games.

“It’s a result that happens.” Lennon told CelticTV.

“Things will turn and maybe turn as we continue.

“We just concentrate on St Johnstone and look forward to the game because we have played pretty well since the turn of the year.

“I haven’t really noticed any change in their emotions in recent days.

“Our focus is on Wednesday.

“We must focus on our own business and keep things calm.”