Neil Lennon Provides Update on Celtic Players

Neil Lennon spoke to CelticTV on Monday night — providing a limited update on his gamers state of thoughts in the course of the present crisis.

Like the relaxation of us, Neil is in lockdown and so are quite a few of the players who stayed in Glasgow when the shut down came into pressure.

Some Celtic players chose to go back to their household countries to be with their people.

We’ve not had soccer for over a thirty day period now and like the relaxation of us, Neil and his players are determined to see it return.

The Irishman promises the hunger from his gamers is continue to there and they’re continuing to make certain they are match more than enough to get back again to work and training when we get the all crystal clear.

“If we can go again and engage in the online games – I think have to underline that. Every person at the club – the gamers, myself, my backroom staff, the admirers – want to participate in the game titles. No matter whether that can be reached or not, that is an additional point.

“It feels like an age away considering the fact that we performed our past activity towards St Mirren at property, so in phrases of keeping the players enthusiastic, retaining them occupied, their personal self-determination is even now extremely, very strong.

“The only thing they’re asking me is when can they get back again to coaching as a team and when can we all commence again all over again, but, of course, no-a person has an answer to that at the moment.”

Celtic have been thirteen points crystal clear when the recreation was shut down and on their way to 9 in a row. The administration, players and admirers would enjoy to get above the line back again on the pitch — but as Neil Lennon claimed — there is no promise of that occurring.