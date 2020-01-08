Neil Lennon provides important transfer update

Loading...

NEIL LENNON gave a transfer update for his team halfway through their training camp in Dubai, where the Irishman made his intentions clear.

The Celtic gaffer commented on rumors that he could lose Odsonne Edouard this month, the situation of Scott Sinclair and the overall shape of the team.



Lennon on Edouard: “It is perhaps inevitable, but certainly not in the short term. We want Odsonne here. “Lennon told Sunsport.

“We have a huge second half of the season and he has made a huge contribution with his game, his goals, his influence on the team and we are certainly unable to lose that now.”

Lennon On Sinclair: “He will leave a huge legacy. He had a great time here. It’s just a matter of limited game time this season.” The Celtic manager admitted to RecordSport.

“He is a fantastic professional, fantastic to have everywhere, but ultimately he wants to play and we cannot guarantee that, so he plans to go to Preston.”

Lennon about general ins and outs: “We don’t want too many people to leave the team, we want to add a little quality. We may also look at a large area, but we won’t see many that I think.”

Celtic has until the end of the month to add to their team, but the supporters are already getting impatient – just like in the summer period. In general the transactions for the summer transfer were a success, it is about being patient and hoping that the clubs can invent the goods.

Edouard will eventually continue, but hopefully not until nine and ten in the bag, at least not until nine has been decided in some way.

Celtic will return to Lennoxtown next week and continue their training for their Scottish Cup draw against Partick Thistle in Firhill in two weeks. By then, hopefully there will be one or two in the door.