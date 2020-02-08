Neil Lennon Not Messing Around – Preliminary Scottish Cup team revealed

CELTIC will compete against Clyde in the Scottish Cup on Sunday with a quarter final. The bhoys are in formidable form and their cup record over the past three years has seen them win everything for them.

Clyde is a difficult challenge for current holders. Neil Lennon wants to turn his squadron, but he knows that this can lead to a head shock.

It’s about finding the balance and making sure the club has enough on the day to win. Clyde will not need any encouragement when Celtic comes to town, they will face it from the start, knowing that the eyes of Scottish football will be firmly focused on them as they compete against the champions.

Neil Lennon has appointed his provisional team for the Sunday game and the two new bhoys have been included in the procedure so far. The provisional team can change as we saw during the week that Soro did not make the final selection for the Motherwell game,

Could he get or get a seat on the couch this time? Three keepers included, but one will certainly miss, Bain was on the couch again during the week.

Here is the entire provisional team.