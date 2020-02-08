Neil Lennon makes surprising admission about Edouard

Odsonne Edouard is a man on fire right now. This season he has scored 23 goals in 37 games and provided 16 assists – that means he is more than one goal involved in every game he has played!

And he only seems to get better as the season progresses. A frightening prospect for clubs in Scotland.

However, these performances will certainly attract the attention of elite clubs throughout Europe and it seems only a matter of time before they start to beat.

Although every Celtic fan hopes that the day will never come, Neil Lennon seems to have a realistic picture of the situation. The Celtic manager said with the Daily Record:

“It is inevitable that he will arouse interest. I don’t want to talk about that – I am in a good mood! He was able to play in most top competitions and no problem at all for most top teams.

“His potential is huge. He has not only done it at national level, he has also done it at European level.

“A price tag? Don’t even ask me. Let him be! Listen, we know (he won’t be here forever), but you’ll have to ask the board what their price is. “

When Edouard finally leaves Celtic Park, the club has a huge job of trying to find someone to fill his boots.

The Frenchman is perhaps the best player in Scotland right now and the fans hope they won’t see him leave Parkhead soon.