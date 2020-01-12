Neil Lennon makes Maryan Shved admission

Neil Lennon has provided and updated the Celtic transfer window so far and explained how difficult it is to get the right players at this time of year.

Celtic still has to stand out this month and Neil Lennon has had hope for some movement before the bhoys return to action against Thistle in the Scottish Cup.

Many fans have also wondered about players in the background who have yet to get their chance in the first team. The Celtic boss turned to Maryan Shved and Daniel Arzani – giving the players a home soon gets their chance.

“January is a difficult month to get players in. Other clubs know that if you are the buying club, so do agents,” Lennon told CelticTV.

“However, we have a number of options and we have seen a few players and hopefully we will have a result in the coming days.

“We look at options across the board. A few players have already left – Scott [Sinclair, to Preston North End] and Lewis [Morgan, to MLS side Inter Miami].

“This can streamline it a bit more, but we want to bring in a number of players across the board,” Lennon added.

“They all trained well. It is good to see Daniel Arzani again, Maryan Shved has [also] had a good week.

“The elderly like Chris Jullien, [Scott] Brown, [Callum] McGregor, [Olivier] Ntcham – they all trained very well.

“They’ve had a few bumps and bruises, so hopefully we’ll bring the rest of the team up to speed for Monday / Tuesday and then we look forward to the game”

The reports on Sunday suggest that Celtic is on course to land the Polish striker Patryk Klimala [Read more].

The club could unveil new players next week.

Shved has already managed to score his first goal for the club in the limited time he has had on the pitch.

It would be great if the winger got a point and put James Forrest under pressure and also pushed against the Scottish midfielder.