Neil Lennon makes honest Ibrox admission

NEIL LENNON has suggested in the future a change of tactics against his Glasgow Derby opponents after two substandard performances against the Ibrox side.

Celtic won the League Cup in December, but it was a less than ideal performance on the day, but it was the result that mattered. Celtic then lost the game 2-1 on their own patch in the last game of 2019 and did not earn the three points on the day.

The Celtic manager does not put his head in the sand and knows that he has to look to change things in the next Glasgow Derby game. However, he places the defeat in a bit of perspective, with the team winning 12 games in a row for the Glasgow Derby.

“We have to analyze the Rangers game. It would be a shame not to do that. “Lennon told SunSport.

“We can’t just say it was a blip and one of those days. We have to analyze it because we weren’t great in the final of the Betfred Cup either.

“There is absolutely room for improvement there. Perhaps we should change the way we play to accommodate the opposition.

“But we had a series of 12 wins in a row behind the previous defeat before we lost that big one.

“We take the time to concentrate and regroup and become fresh again. We’ll see what the second half of the season brings.”

Celtic is top of the league and has played more than their rivals in Glasgow, they know they have no room for mistakes in their return to the SPFL this month.

It is up to the players to show that they can bounce back from defeat and come stronger on the other side.

By refreshing the team, the team is also motivated for the coming four months.