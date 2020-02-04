Neil Lennon makes admission to Bolingoli

NEIL LENNON has admitted that Boli Bolingoli had a “bit of time out” after the defeat of Glasgow Derby at the end of December.

The left back didn’t kick a ball for Celtic in 2020 and he’s been fit all the time. Boli seems to have paid the price for the defeat of Glasgow Derby and Greg Taylor has reaped the rewards.

The Celtic manager has now said that Boli will again come into conflict, but must be patient because Greg Taylor seizes his chance.

🎙️ Neil Lennon: “Boli had a bit of time-out and he comes back in the fight for the team. Greg played very well and at the moment he is the first in line to play. We have competition in all positions.”

Celtic played a 3-5-2 and it could be interesting to see Boli playing back in the wing on the left. At the same time, Celtic fans shouted for Taylor to get his chance and they will be happy if he can continue to show what he can do.

It’s great to have competition for places and Boli will desperately want to show what he can do if he gets a glimpse of the team. That is what you want.