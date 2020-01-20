It is no secret that Celtic has had problems with injuries this season. And one of the areas that has difficulty with fitness problems is rush hour. As a result, there was not much backup for Odsonne Edouard in the first half of the season, with both Griffiths and Bayo spending time on the sidelines.

Things are now starting to look up. The club signed the 21-year-old Polish striker Patryk Klimala in the transfer window in January. Leigh Griffiths has returned to fitness and looks forward to making his mark this season. And it seems that Bayo is also about to make a comeback.

During a conversation with Herald Scotland, Neil Lennon revealed:

“He had a long-term injury, so he is just training again. How far is he from playing? Maybe another week or so.”

It will be interesting to see if Celtic decides to keep Bayo at the club. Edouard is currently the undisputed starter, with Griffiths and Klimala looking for a backup spot. It is therefore difficult to understand where Bayo fits into Lennon’s plans, given that he has had no impact since joining the club last season.