Neil Lennon has brought in every idea that Celtic is hunting for Tyrese Campbell after the player was associated with a summer move to Celtic.

Campbell, who currently plays for Stoke, is out of contract in the summer and weighs up his options before making his next move in football.

It is very unlikely that Celtic will be after Neil Lennon was asked about the rumors that Celtic had made a play for the striker.

“That’s just speculation,” Lennon confirmed on CelticTV.

The journalist asked, “So you’re not in for him?”

“No,” Lenny replied.

Celtic brought Patryk Klimala into this window to close a gap in the striking department.

Campbell did well for Stoke, but it seems that the bhoys are currently not interested in the player.

Neil at least puts an end to speculation, so there are no stupid headlines if Campbell signs somewhere else that Celtic has missed.

The club does its best to bring in other goals before the end of the window, but with just over a week to do business – it’s going to be difficult.